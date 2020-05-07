Baxter International Inc (BAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Baxter International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

