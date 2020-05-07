Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $54.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

