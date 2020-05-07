Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaobin Wu Sells 7,024 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BGNE stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.36. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.52) earnings per share. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

