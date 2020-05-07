Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €120.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTX. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.60 ($176.28).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €125.50 ($145.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is €123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €218.84. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($336.40).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

