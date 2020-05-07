Berenberg Bank Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$34.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.63.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$27.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$29.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.32.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.8151743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.