Berenberg Bank Increases Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target to GBX 47

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 47 ($0.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.29. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Daniel E. Betts bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,519 ($33.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,519,000 ($3,313,601.68).

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

