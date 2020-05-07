Best Buy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,119% compared to the average volume of 744 call options.

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $75.80. 170,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,258. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

