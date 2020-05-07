BidaskClub Downgrades Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) to Buy

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CATS opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. Catasys has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $410.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.38.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catasys news, COO Curtis Medeiros purchased 18,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $184,263.58. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catasys during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

