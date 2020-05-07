BidaskClub Downgrades NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Hold

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EGOV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NIC by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

