BidaskClub Upgrades Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) to “Hold”

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 66.96%.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,415.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 77,627 shares of company stock worth $1,036,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 32,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.