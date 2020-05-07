Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 12.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) traded up 12.8% on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $62.22, 821,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 764,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

