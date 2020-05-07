BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

BCRX stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

