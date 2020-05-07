BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 5,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $357,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.74 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

