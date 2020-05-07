BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BioMerieux in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. BioMerieux has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $139.30.

About BioMerieux

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

