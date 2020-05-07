Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

BKI opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,016 shares of company stock worth $20,388,250 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

