Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading Up 8.7% After Strong Earnings

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.13, approximately 741,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 569,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 42.39%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 68,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.