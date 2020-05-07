Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Stephen White Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Stephen White purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,680.61).

LON BIRD opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.57 million and a P/E ratio of -23.57. Blackbird plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.41 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.28.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX (0.71) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

