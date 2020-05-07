Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

