B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $15.88 on Monday. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.624 dividend. This is a positive change from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.