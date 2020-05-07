BMO Capital Markets Cuts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to $14.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

CTRRF stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

