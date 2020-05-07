BMO Capital Markets Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$23.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$18.50 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Imperial Oil from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.32.

IMO opened at C$20.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$38.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

