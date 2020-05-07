BMO Capital Markets Trims ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$44.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

ACO.X stock opened at C$37.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$27.72 and a 52-week high of C$54.97.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.