BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$101.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.38.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$92.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$67.15 and a 1-year high of C$157.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Claude R. L’heureux bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$270,000. Also, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

