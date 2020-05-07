BMO Capital Markets Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$14.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRR.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.38.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$12.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.41%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.