Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First of Long Island in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First of Long Island’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLIC. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $354.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.