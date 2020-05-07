Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion.

