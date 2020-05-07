Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 350. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boohoo Group traded as high as GBX 335.60 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 327.90 ($4.31), with a volume of 329686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.10 ($4.29).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.31 ($4.50).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26.

Boohoo Group Company Profile (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.