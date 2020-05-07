BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

BOSTON OMAHA stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. BOSTON OMAHA has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $360.64 million, a P/E ratio of -300.95 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOMN. State Street Corp increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.