Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) CEO Anthony Dechellis Acquires 14,586 Shares

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,766.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Dechellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of Boston Private Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00.

Shares of BPFH opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

