Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Bruce W. Duncan Acquires 11,000 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BXP opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.