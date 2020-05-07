BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in BP by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of BP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,275,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

