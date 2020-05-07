Bray Capital Advisors Has $84,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

