Bray Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,959 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

