Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.