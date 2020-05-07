Brian W. Adams Sells 3,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,362,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 407,738 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 225,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

