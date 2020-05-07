Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 14,421 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 78,697 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,317,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 7,175,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,196,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

