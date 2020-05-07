Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) vs. e.Digital (NASDAQ:EDIG) Head-To-Head Survey

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and e.Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 4.67 $2.72 billion $17.41 15.17 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Broadcom and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 29 0 2.88 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $317.32, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than e.Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 11.64% 32.46% 10.44% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats e.Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

e.Digital Company Profile

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

