Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NYSE BR opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

