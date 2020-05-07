Brokers Set Expectations for Axcelis Technologies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACLS. DA Davidson downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $746.92 million, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

In other news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

