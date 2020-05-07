BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,971 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.