BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target Lowered to GBX 182 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 182 ($2.39) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 184.75 ($2.43).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 114.25 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.80 ($3.02).

In related news, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 66,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

