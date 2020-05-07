BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $133.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $116.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.20. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $107,285,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

