Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,600

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.45 ($23.55).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,912.93. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,354 ($30.97).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Bunzl will post 12979.4266057 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.20), for a total value of £40,714.56 ($53,557.70).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

