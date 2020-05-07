Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,920 ($25.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.45 ($23.55).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.92) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,354 ($30.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,912.93.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12979.4266057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.20), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($53,557.70).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

