Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Community Shores Bank (NASDAQ:CSHB) Critical Analysis

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Shores Bank has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Community Shores Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Community Shores Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 1.35 $23.77 million $1.80 6.54 Community Shores Bank $9.22 million 2.01 $900,000.00 N/A N/A

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Shores Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Business First Bancshares and Community Shores Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Community Shores Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Community Shores Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Community Shores Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 19.48% 8.53% 1.08% Community Shores Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Community Shores Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates through 25 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Community Shores Bank

Community Shores Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Community Shores Bank, a community bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County, Michigan. The company offers various deposit services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises fixed rate and adjustable rates loans, construction loans and loans for condominiums; home equity loans; and construction permanent loans. The company also provides installment loans and credit lines, including automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, home improvement loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; credit cards; and business loans, such as small business lines of credit, term loans commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers electronic and mobile banking services; overdrafts; re-order checks, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, notary services, ATM and one-time debit card overdraft opt-in, gift cards, and courier services; and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses, schools, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Community Shores Bank Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Muskegon, Michigan.

