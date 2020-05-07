BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Trading 6.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $54.15, 771,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 685,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 79.19%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

