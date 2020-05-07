Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CSTE opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.01. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 11.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 94,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 67,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

