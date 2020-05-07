Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cairn Energy to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 183 ($2.41).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.