Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of COG stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.36) on Tuesday. Cambridge Cognition has a 1 year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.79.

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported GBX (12.40) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (10.60) (($0.14)) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

