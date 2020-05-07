Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 1259983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $10,478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 118.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

